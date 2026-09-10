Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

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NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#FRANKFURT: The European Central Bank raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point to 2.5%.
#US: US president Donald Trump has promised every American adult $5,000 – or €4,000 – if his Republican Party succeeds in keeping control of both houses in the upcoming midterm elections.
#9/11: Our columnist Marion McKeone recalls the cacophony of shouts and sirens in Lower Manhattan on 11 September 2001.
Need something to tide you over on the box and/or streaming device this weekend?
Aoife Barry has a selection, ranging from one of Paul Meschal’s latest films, to the return of the UK’s surprisingly successful version of Saturday Night Live (featuring a certain CMAT as the musical guest).
There’s also a spooky looking new horror with Dev Patel dealing with possible faerie circles in the Welsh countryside.
Personally, I’m gonna plump for SNL UK.
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