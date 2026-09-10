Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Doves take flight with 10,000 handwritten messages of peace in Kilkenny's St Canice's Cathedral, featuring the white paper birds suspended in a cascading display. Mary Browne Mary Browne

INTERNATIONAL

Donald Trump celebrating at his party's convention on Wednesday, where he offered voters in return for their ballots. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#FRANKFURT: The European Central Bank raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point to 2.5%.

#US: US president Donald Trump has promised every American adult $5,000 – or €4,000 – if his Republican Party succeeds in keeping control of both houses in the upcoming midterm elections.

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#9/11: Our columnist Marion McKeone recalls the cacophony of shouts and sirens in Lower Manhattan on 11 September 2001.

PARTING SHOT

The second season of SNL UK is back this weekend. Sky Sky

Need something to tide you over on the box and/or streaming device this weekend?

Aoife Barry has a selection, ranging from one of Paul Meschal’s latest films, to the return of the UK’s surprisingly successful version of Saturday Night Live (featuring a certain CMAT as the musical guest).

There’s also a spooky looking new horror with Dev Patel dealing with possible faerie circles in the Welsh countryside.

Personally, I’m gonna plump for SNL UK.