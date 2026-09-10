Our top 5 watches this weekend

THE WEEKEND IS kicking off – but what should you watch?

We’ve taken a look through what’s on offer and picked out series and movies to check out over the next three days on streaming and the telly.

Call My Agent The Movie

Camille Cottin in Call My Agent! Christophe Brachet Christophe Brachet

The brilliant Camille Cottin is back as Andréa in Call My Agent! The Movie, the film version of the fantastically funny French series about actors’ agents. The series’ original writer, Fanny Herrero, is back, and there’s more star power in the form of George Clooney. In the movie, it’s five years since ASK talent agency closed, and Andréa is getting ready to shoot her first feature film. Will things go wrong? You betcha.

Streaming on Netflix.

A Killer Story

This documentary looks great. It’s about an investigative journalist, Joe Sexton, who’s approached by true-crime advocates, Eileen and Keen Umbehr. They tell him about a murder case where they believe the woman jailed in 2002 for killing her ex-husband and his girlfriend was actually innocent. The documentary looks at the mystery but also at people’s fascination with true crime.

Streaming on HBO Max.

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Saturday Night Live UK

Sky Sky

They’re back! Yes, people were a bit sceptical when this series first kicked off on Sky earlier this year. Would a British version of Saturday Night Live work? Turned out it did, and now these young comedians are back for a second season. On the first episode, our own CMAT is the musical guest.

Airing Saturday (12 September) at 10pm on Sky One.

The History of Sound

The History of Sound Sky Sky

If you’d like a gently-unfurling romance, try The History of Sound. It follows two young men – Lionel (Paul Mescal) and David (Josh O’Connor) – who are studying music and meet one night in a bar. They set out to the countryside to record traditional music, and fall in love… but will their romance last given political and societal pressures?

​​​Available from Saturday (12 September) on Sky Cinema Premiere and NOW.

Rabbit Trap

Rabbit Trap Sky Sky

A couple called Darcy (Dev Patel) and Daphne (Rosy McEwen) are living in an isolated cottage deep in the Welsh countryside. They’re in search of creative inspiration and set out to explore the locality using recording equipment. But they find a “faerie circle” emitting a strange frequency… and bump into a strange child. It’s the makings of a creepy time indeed.

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Available from Sunday (13 September) on Sky Cinema Premiere and NOW