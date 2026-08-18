Private flights with Trump, 'adoring letters' and a new political feud - who is Natalie Harp?

NATALIE HARP IS a name you may not have heard of, but during Donald Trump’s second term, she has rarely been far away from the president.

Harp’s name has made headlines in recent days after Democrat and potential 2028 presidential candidate Jon Ossof mentioned her in one of his recent criticisms of Trump.

Ossoff, a Georgia senator who is running for his seat in November’s midterm elections, said the president wants to “build his ballroom and travel with Natalie” instead of doing his job.

Harp’s public devotion to Trump stretches back to 2019, when she appeared on Fox News to share her own story of surviving bone cancer.

In the interview, she credited a Trump policy called ‘Right to Try’, which allowed seriously ill people to access experimental drugs.

Trump became aware of Harp after this interview and she subsequently went on to become his personal assistant in 2022.

Harp speaking at ane event in 2019 Alamy Alamy

These days she can be seen often seen in Trump’s proximity, managing some of his social media output, and she has been dubbed the “human printer” for supplying the president with print-outs of information.

Rumours have long swirled around the nature of the pair’s relationship, no more so than when two New York Times reporters published the book ‘Regime Change’ this year.

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She often appears in the Oval alongside Trump's other staff Alamy Alamy

In the book, they wrote that Harp’s loyalty extended to writing the president “adoring letters” back in 2023, including one that read: “You are all that matters to me.”

Her name has made headlines again since it emerged she was one of the few aides with Trump during a secret Air Force One swap in July when he was secretly moved from one aircraft to another, concealed in a catering container, upon his departure from Turkey due to Iranian threats against him.

Trump pictured on a flight with Harp and his son Eric in April Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Ossoff has now poured more fuel on the fire with his comments, which Trump was asked about it in the Oval Office on Monday by CNN’s Kirsten Holmes who asked for his response to the Senator’s comments.

The president referred to Ossoff as a “pee-wee Herman lookalike” and said they’re “building a great facility” in defence of the ballroom, but he did not address the comment about Harp.

The White House later attacked Holmes on social media for asking the question, calling it a “cheap shot” at Harp and said someday Holmes’ children would come across the “disgusting and inhumane question” and they’ll be “sickened and embarrassed to have a parent be so callous and vindictive”.

.@KristenhCNN is a disgraceful, humiliating embarrassment to her alleged profession.@POTUS hosts a hero lifeguard in the Oval Office and she uses it as an opportunity to take a cheap shot about one of President Trump's staffers.



These scumbags are the lowest of the low. pic.twitter.com/oUrwbAtBfJ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 17, 2026

Though it is widely known that she is a close confidante of Trump and has accompanied him on trips to Mar-a-Lago and his New Jersey golf club Bedminster, in his second term she has stepped back from speaking publicly.

Though Trump didn’t directly address the comment about Harp, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung slammed Ossoff’s statement, calling him “Jon Jackoff -the biggest cuck loser in politics”.

Additional reporting by AFP.