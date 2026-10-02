Woman (30s) who died following serious assault in Belmayne named locally

A WOMAN WHO died following a serious assault in Dublin 13 has been named locally.

Kathleen Carey was found seriously injured outside a property near Main Street, Belmayne on Monday afternoon.

She was taken to Beaumont Hospital following the incident, where she died on Thursday.

It is understood that gardaí believe Kathleen was assaulted inside an apartment before falling from a height.

Investigators are examining whether she fell while attempting to escape the alleged assault or whether she may have been knocked from a balcony.

Kathleen, aged in her 30s, was predeceased by four of her siblings. Her sister Natasha was buried three weeks ago following her death in early September.

A family member has started a fundraiser to pay for Kathleen’s funeral.

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“Our Kathleen Carey was a kind, loving, funny person who was full of life. She always made you smile with her quirky side,” they said.

“She meant a lot to all of us. We are so sad to see her go before her time. She is going to be missed terribly and we want to give her the best send off we possibly can give her, but as we’ve only buried her sister, unfortunately we cannot afford to do it all on our own.”

The family member said the fundraiser “is a way for us to come together and support Kathleen’s daughter at a very difficult time”.

Gardaí are continuing to investigate Kathleen’s death.

A man in his 20s was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the investigation, but has since been released without charge.

A family liaison officer continues to provide support to her family.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses and have asked anyone who was in the vicinity of Main Street, Belmayne between 3pm and 3.45pm on Monday to come forward.

“Anyone with information can contact Coolock Garda Station on 01 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station,” a garda spokesperson said.

With reporting from Niall O’Connor