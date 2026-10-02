Poll: What do you make of Sharon Horgan’s series Youth so far?

SHARON HORGAN’S LATEST series Youth kicked off on HBO Max last week – have you watched it yet?

It tells the story of Alex, a 50-something woman working in a literary agency who’s trying to figure out the next steps in her life.

In our Best of the Box review last week we said:

Youth doesn’t try to placate us. It wants us to feel seen – and to laugh at ourselves while we’re at it. And that’s why Horgan is such a genius at making TV shows that feel like that first sip of Pinot Grigio: refreshing, necessary and deeply familiar.

But have you been watching Youth, and what do you think so far?

