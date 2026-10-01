Proposed deal would have accepted Orange Order's 'legal right' to walk down Garvaghy Road

DETAILS OF A PROPOSED deal to bring an end to the stand-off between the residents of Garvaghy Road and the Orange Order have emerged this morning.

The agreement, which has already been rejected by the loyalist marching group, would see the Garvaghy Road Residents Coalition accept that the Orange Order has a legal right to march along the route approved by the Parades Commission.

The residents would also accept that it was wrong to block the Orange Order from marching along the road, BBC Radio’s Nolan Show reported.

These concessions were made on the condition that the march would not actually go ahead.

DUP MP Carla Lockhart said on Wednesday night that there would be “no capitulation” and that the Orange Order “will not accept a deal where they walk away”.

Lockhart, who spoke at a loyalist rally in Portadown in support of the Orangemen, told the Press Association: “I can assure you, you’ll hear more from the Orange Order – but what’s on the table is not acceptable.”

Loyalist activist Jamie Bryson, who is legal adviser to the Portadown Orangemen, also pushed back on suggestions an agreement between the two sides was close, insisting the loyal order members are “not doing any deal”.

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“We have been engaged in a talks process with the Secretary of State and the Government, that is true,” he told the same rally.

“What is absolutely not true is the Portadown District are not doing any deal, there is no document on the table.

“And Portadown District would not be doing any deal which doesn’t deliver on the fundamental legal principle and the fundamental legal principle is this – that the Portadown District will walk the Garvaghy Road.”

The UK’s Northern Ireland secretary, Chris Bryant, has been meeting with delegations from both sides this week in order to try and reach a resolution.

More talks are expected to take place at Hillsborough Castle today.

Meanwhile, the PSNI’s chief constable, Jon Boutcher, is appearing before Northern Ireland’s Policing Board today.

On Wednesday, Boutcher announced that the police had begun a “large-scale” criminal investigation into the protest that has been blocking the march.

With reporting from Press Association