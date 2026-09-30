Bunratty Castle Hotel manager charged with theft of Ukrainian food and laundry allowances

A BUNRATTY CASTLE Hotel manager has appeared in court concerning the alleged theft of €7,300 in food and laundry allowances for Ukrainian residents at the Co Clare hotel.

At Ennis District Court, Marion Moore (50) of Cill Phadraig, Newport, Co Tipperary, appeared in connection with 57 charges of theft from the Bunratty Castle Hotel in Bunratty on dates between February 2023 and July 2025.

In court, Sergeant John Burke gave an outline of the case against Moore to allow Judge Adrian Harris to decide if he would retain the case in the district court or send it forward to the circuit court where more serious penalties apply for theft.

The sergeant told the court that these charges deal with a large number of theft incidents that allegedly occurred at Bunratty Castle Hotel between February 2023 and July 2025.

Burke said that it will be alleged that all the thefts involve the stealing of various amounts of cash paid by Ukrainian residents for their weekly food.

He said: “The allowances in question are a €70 and €35 food allowance and €5 laundry bill allowance.”

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Burke said that the defendant was a manager of the hotel at the time and worked at the hotel’s reception.

He said: “It will be alleged that she received various amounts of cash paid by Ukrainian residents and was able to manipulate the records to register that the money was taken, but she managed to siphon it off for her own use.”

Burke said that it will be alleged that the amount of money involved is €7,300.

Burke said that there will be CCTV evidence and documentary evidence supporting the charges against Moore.

The sergeant added that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has recommended that the case go forward in the district court on a guilty plea only.

Judge Harris said that he would hear the case in the district court. Judge Harris noted that the amounts involved in the alleged theft ranged from €199 to in excess of €300.

Moore was present in the court for the brief hearing. Her solicitor Shiofra Hassett requested disclosure in the case.

Burke said that the disclosure in the case will take some time to put together and requested an adjournment to 16 December, and Moore was remanded on bail to that date.