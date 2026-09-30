Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Pro Palestine protesters outside the Dail (Leinster House) ahead of the FAI appearing before a Oireachtas committee. Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Israeli tourists leave a FlyDubai plane which departed from Ben-Gurion International Airport (Malak Harb/AP)

#EMERGENCY LANDING A pilot of a FlyDubai flight on the way to Tel Aviv stabbed another pilot and reportedly tried to crash a plane full of Israelis. Saudi Arabia, where the plane made an emergency landing, subsequently arrested the pilot, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

#GAME OVER Some of the world’s most popular video games are facing a Europe-wide consumer investigation over concerns about how players are encouraged to spend money on virtual currencies and in-game items. Minecraft, Candy Crush Saga, Clash of Clans and Valorant are among nine games being examined as part of coordinated action.

#GRENFELL FIRE Detectives investigating the Grenfell fire have passed files of evidence relating to 20 companies and 54 individuals to prosecutors, in what has been described by the police as a “milestone moment”.

#HERE WE GO AGAIN British prime minister Andy Burnham has acknowledged he could go “all the way” and propose rejoining the European Union as he considers the UK’s future relationship with Brussels.

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PARTING SHOT

It has been a roaring contest - here is your winner Backpack.

A brown bear named Backpack has emerged victorious as the Fat Bear Week champion.

The bear, known for his pacifist nature received more than 100,000 votes, giving him a close win over Bear 910 with just over 50% of the poll.

The contest, which is in its 12th year, celebrates the resilience of the 2,200 brown bears that live in the preserve on the Alaska Peninsula, which extends from the state’s south-west corner toward the Aleutian Islands.

Here’s the runner-up Bear 910, who is fat, but not fat enough for voters.

Can't bear it.

You can read the full story here.