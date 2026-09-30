Minecraft, Candy Crush and Clash of Clans are all facing EU probes over in-game spending

SOME OF THE world’s most popular video games are facing a Europe-wide consumer investigation over concerns about how players are encouraged to spend money on virtual currencies and in-game items.

Minecraft, Candy Crush Saga, Clash of Clans and Valorant are among nine games being examined as part of coordinated action announced by the EU’s Consumer Protection Cooperation (CPC) Network today.

The network brings together national consumer authorities, including Ireland’s Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC), to investigate potential breaches of consumer law which cross national borders.

The action follows concerns that the use of virtual currencies in games can make it difficult for players to understand how much they are actually spending.

Under rules previously set out by the CPC Network, games should clearly display the real-world price of in-game items and currencies and should not use multiple currencies or exchanges in a way which obscures their actual cost.

Players should also not be pushed into buying more virtual currency than they need to make a particular purchase.

For example, rather than being able to purchase an item directly for €4, a player could hypothetically have to buy a €5.99 bundle of virtual currency first, leaving them with currency they did not need.

Consumer authorities also say players should be given clear information before making purchases and informed about their right to withdraw from contracts within 14 days, including in relation to unused virtual currency.

Advertisement

The CPC Network said there was a broad consensus that some gaming business models and design practices can harm consumers, highlighting virtual currencies, loot boxes, misleading countdown timers and unfounded claims that items are scarce among its concerns.

The nine games identified for further assessment are:

Hunt: Showdown 1896

Forge of Empires

Candy Crush Saga

Minecraft

Mech Arena

Gardenscapes

Valorant

Clash of Clans

For Honor

The companies behind them include King, Mojang, Riot Games, Supercell and Ubisoft.

Regulators had opened a dialogue with the video games industry last year after publishing guidelines on the use of in-game currencies.

However, the CPC Network said it had found indications that a “high number” of companies had not made any substantive changes following the guidance and subsequent talks with the industry.

It has now launched coordinated enforcement actions seeking changes to bring companies’ practices into line with EU consumer protection laws.

Separately, the network is examining Activision Blizzard’s Diablo Immortal and Call of Duty Mobile, including how virtual currencies are sold, whether the games use addictive designs, their parental control settings and how gamers’ personal data are collected.

Michael McGrath, the EU’s consumer protection commissioner, said the industry must ensure games do not expose players, “especially children”, to harmful or unfair practices.

“The game must be fair, and the rules must be respected,” McGrath said.

With reporting from AFP