Grenfell fire investigators pass files on 20 firms and 54 people to prosecutors

DETECTIVES INVESTIGATING THE Grenfell fire have passed files of evidence relating to 20 companies and 54 individuals to prosecutors, the Metropolitan Police said.

The blaze in June 2017 in North Kensington, west London, claimed the lives of 72 people and was found by a public inquiry to have been avoidable.

Potential offences include corporate manslaughter, gross negligence manslaughter, health and safety offences, fraud and fraud-related offences, and misconduct in public office.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has said charging decisions will be made before the 10th anniversary of the disaster, which falls on 14 June 2027.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Kevin Southworth said: “This is a milestone moment in the police investigation into this devastating tragedy which took the lives of 72 people.

A silent march was held in west London in memory of those killed in the Grenfell Tower disaster, on the ninth anniversary of the fire (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

“Our dedicated team of 220 investigators has worked incredibly hard to honour our commitment to the bereaved, survivors, residents and all those affected by the fire to meet this timescale.

“We appreciate, of course, it has taken nine years to get to this point. As we have said before, this is one of the most complex investigations ever undertaken by any UK law enforcement agency – the scale is truly enormous.

“While we know this has had a significant impact on those waiting for answers, it has necessarily taken this long to ensure our investigation is meticulous and presents the very best possible evidence to the CPS for charging decisions.”

Investigators have looked at the role of more than 15,000 people and 700 organisations as part of the mammoth inquiry, and have submitted 12,600 pages of evidence to the CPS.

A total of 14,700 statements have been taken and more than 27,000 exhibits, including cladding, insulation, doors, windows and other parts of the building, down to screws, nuts and bolts, are stored in a secure warehouse.

Scale replica parts of the tower are being built at a cost of £2 million (€2.34 million) in anticipation of potential court proceedings.

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Frank Ferguson, head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said: “Today marks an important step in the Grenfell Tower investigation, and we understand the enduring impact this tragedy continues to have on bereaved families, survivors and all those affected.

“We recognise that the journey to this point has been long and difficult, and we do not underestimate the toll it has taken on those seeking answers and accountability.

“Charging decisions will be made independently by CPS prosecutors following a thorough and careful review of all the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police Service.

“We remain confident that we will complete this process and make charging decisions before the 10th anniversary of the fire on June 14 2027.”

Grenfell United, which represents some bereaved families and survivors, said: “We expect the Met and the CPS to do everything in their power to make sure this case moves forward without further unnecessary delay. Our families have waited long enough.

“We want those responsible to face justice. If people are found guilty of crimes that cost our loved ones their lives, we want to see them behind bars. Only then will people see that there are real consequences for what happened at Grenfell.

“No family should have to fight this hard, for this long, for justice.”

The public inquiry into the deadly blaze found that it had been preceded by “decades of failure” by governments and the building industry to act on the dangers of flammable materials on high-rise buildings.

It also found victims, the bereaved and survivors were “badly failed” through incompetence, dishonesty and greed.

The tower block was covered in combustible products because of the “systematic dishonesty” of firms which made and sold the cladding and insulation, inquiry chairman Martin Moore-Bick said in his final report in 2024.

He also condemned the “deliberate and sustained” manipulation of fire safety testing, misrepresentation of test data and misleading of the market.

Fire Brigades Union general secretary Steve Wright said: “After nearly a decade since the Grenfell atrocity, progress is finally being made towards prosecuting those culpable.

“Although we do welcome CPS and police action, the Grenfell families along with our members who were part of the rescue effort that night have waited far too long for justice to take its course.

“The trauma and anguish suffered by the bereaved, survivors and residents of Grenfell must not be in vain and the FBU will continue our relentless campaign alongside the victims’ families to see all those responsible prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”