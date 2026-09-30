EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #GARVAGHY ROAD: Northern Ireland’s chief constable has said the PSNI is carrying out a criminal investigation into the protests against the planned Orange Order march on the Garvaghy Road in Portadown.

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2. #SPORTS COMMITTEE: Executives from the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) have appeared before an Oireachtas committee this afternoon, amid the ongoing fallout over the Republic of Ireland’s controversial Nations League games against Israel.

3. #EMERGENCY LANDING: Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Saudi Arabia arrested the pilot of a FlyDubai flight who stabbed another pilot and reportedly tried to crash a plane full of Israelis.

4. #WEATHER WARNING: Thousands of homes remain without power after a night of very strong winds and heavy rain.

5. #COURTS: A man accused of attacking Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae in Dublin has brought a High Court application to be released pending trial.