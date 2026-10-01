OCTOBER HAS ARRIVED, which means that Halloween is slowly but surely creeping up on us.

It won’t be long until homes start to embrace the spookiness with displays of ghosts and skeletons, or even just a pumpkin by the door as a more subtle touch.

But how soon is too soon to get into the Halloween spirit? Some might even question if it’s worth going all-out for the occasion.

So, we’re wondering: Will you put up Halloween decorations this year?

