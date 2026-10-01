You may have already seen decorations on shop shelves Alamy Stock Photo
The Daily Poll

Will you put up Halloween decorations this year?

Only 30 days to go until the trick-or-treaters are out in force.
10.30am, 1 Oct 2026
2.0k
15

OCTOBER HAS ARRIVED, which means that Halloween is slowly but surely creeping up on us.

It won’t be long until homes start to embrace the spookiness with displays of ghosts and skeletons, or even just a pumpkin by the door as a more subtle touch.

But how soon is too soon to get into the Halloween spirit? Some might even question if it’s worth going all-out for the occasion.

So, we’re wondering: Will you put up Halloween decorations this year?


Poll Results:

No, I won't be decorating this month (624)
I plan to, but not until later this month (409)
I already have mine up (85)
I haven't decided yet (62)
No, but maybe I'll put up the Christmas decorations soon... (34)

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Comments Summary
AI-GENERATED
Readers debate whether Halloween is worth celebrating with decorations.
Where they land
Some enjoy the spooky tradition while others dismiss it entirely.
What they think
Halloween is a fun chance for the living and dead to unite.
Festive displays look tacky and are a load of codswallop.
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