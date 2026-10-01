Luas has apologised for the inconvenience (file photo). Alamy Stock Photo
Dublin

No trams running on Luas Red Line due to power failure

Tickets are valid on Dublin Bus for the duration of the disruption.
7.28am, 1 Oct 2026
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THE LUAS RED Line is down this morning due to a power failure.

In an X post, Luas said tickets are valid on Dublin Bus for the duration of the disruption. 

It apologised for the inconvenience caused by the power failure.

The popular tram service connects The Point or Connolly Station in the city centre to Tallaght or Saggart in the southwest.

It serves several suburbs along the route, including Rialto and Drimnagh, as well as commuter hub the Red Cow.

Luas Green Line services are operating normally.

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