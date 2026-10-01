No trams running on Luas Red Line due to power failure

THE LUAS RED Line is down this morning due to a power failure.

In an X post, Luas said tickets are valid on Dublin Bus for the duration of the disruption.

It apologised for the inconvenience caused by the power failure.

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Passengers please be advised due to a power failure there are currently no trams running on the Red Line. Luas tickets are valid on Dublin Bus for the duration of this disruption. You can use your Leap Card on all TFI services. We apologise for any inconvenience caused. — Luas (@Luas) October 1, 2026

The popular tram service connects The Point or Connolly Station in the city centre to Tallaght or Saggart in the southwest.

It serves several suburbs along the route, including Rialto and Drimnagh, as well as commuter hub the Red Cow.

Luas Green Line services are operating normally.