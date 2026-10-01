Tom O’Hanlon/INPHO
From The 42Sports listings

The provinces try to bounce back, and the World Darts Grand Prix finale

Find out what’s on in sport with Gavan Casey from The 42.
7.16am, 1 Oct 2026
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Journal Media Studio / YouTube

FOR THE FIRST time since 2009, all four provinces are seeking to bounce back from defeat on the opening weekend. Connacht travel to Treviso on Friday night (TG4/Premier Sports), Leinster and Ulster face tricky trips to Durban and Glasgow respectively on Saturday evening (Premier Sports), and Munster host the Bulls on Saturday night (TG4/Premier Sports). The Bahrain Grand Prix takes place early on Sunday morning (Sky Sports F1/deferred coverage on Channel 4), while the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe begins in the afternoon (ITV/Virgin Media Three). Plus, the World Darts Grand Prix reaches its conclusion on Sunday night (Sky Sports Main Event). 

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