The provinces try to bounce back, and the World Darts Grand Prix finale

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FOR THE FIRST time since 2009, all four provinces are seeking to bounce back from defeat on the opening weekend. Connacht travel to Treviso on Friday night (TG4/Premier Sports), Leinster and Ulster face tricky trips to Durban and Glasgow respectively on Saturday evening (Premier Sports), and Munster host the Bulls on Saturday night (TG4/Premier Sports). The Bahrain Grand Prix takes place early on Sunday morning (Sky Sports F1/deferred coverage on Channel 4), while the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe begins in the afternoon (ITV/Virgin Media Three). Plus, the World Darts Grand Prix reaches its conclusion on Sunday night (Sky Sports Main Event).
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