A photo shared by Beoga on their Instagram account Instagram
Portadown

Members of Beoga trad band play alongside musicians protesting on the Garvaghy Road

The band said they were “in awe of the wonderful community on the Garvaghy Road”.
7.43am, 1 Oct 2026
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MEMBERS OF THE band Beoga joined musicians playing at a protest against the planned Orange Order march on the Garvaghy Road in Portadown, Co Armagh, on Wednesday night. 

Members of the trad band were filmed playing in a tent set up in the area. 

In a post on the band’s Instagram account, they said they were “in awe of the wonderful community on the Garvaghy Road”.

The band said the local residents, who have been protesting since Sunday, were “a shining example of solidarity, people power, resistance and standing firm for peace and dignity in our communities”.

They encouraged people to “go and support them”. 

There has been a stand-off between local residents and the Orange Order since the loyalist marching group were granted permission to march through the largely nationalist area on Sunday. 

Locals have been blocking the road and preventing the march from going ahead. 

The UK’s Northern Ireland secretary, Chris Bryant, has held talks with both sides this week but a resolution has yet to be reached. 

On Wednesday, the PSNI’s chief constable, Jon Boutcher, said a “large-scale” criminal investigation into the “unlawful” protest was underway. 

The protest has also been attended by a number of politicians, including Sinn Féin’s leader and deputy leader, Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O’Neill. 

Breandán Mac Cionnaith of the Garvaghy Road Residents Coalition said on Wednesday evening that Bryant had presented a document which the residents would accept if it was also accepted by the Orange Order.

No details from the document have been made publicly available yet.

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