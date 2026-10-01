The 9 at 9: Thursday

GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know to start the day.

Portadown

1. A proposed deal to resolve the Drumree parading dispute is “not acceptable”, DUP MP Carla Lockhart has said. It comes as Garvaghy Road residents said they would accept a document setting out a resolution if the Orange Order also did so.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Bryant had stated a deal was “tantalisingly close” following a number of talks between both sides. However, he also warned he was not sure whether it would be possible. The stand-off has now entered its fifth day.

Flydubai

2. Passengers on board a Dubai-Tel Aviv flight described rushing to overpower a co-pilot who allegedly tried to crash the aircraft, forcing an emergency landing. Passenger Miryam Shira Ohayon told news reporters “it was really on the way to crashing, and it was simply the resourcefulness of many people who took control of the co-pilot and neutralised him”.

The passengers and staff of the aircraft were praised by Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu for their actions. Israeli officials called the incident “an attempted terrorist attack” as investigations continue.

Maternity Care

4. Health Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill faced widespread criticism over the government’s decision to end private maternity care arrangements at the Rotunda Hospital.

Women accused the minister of “grandstanding” on the issue as women argued that the decision reduced access to continuity of consultant-led care.

Some expressed disappointment with Fine Gael and would reconsider their support for the party as a result of the policy. The government said the change was part of efforts to provide equal public healthcare, while acknowledging that continuity of care is not guaranteed in the public system.

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Cervical checks

5. The State has paid €18.9 million in claims linked to the Cervical Check controversy, including €6.6 million in damages.

A total of 411 claims had been notified to the State Claims Agency by the end of 2025.

The controversy arose in 2018 when it emerged that women with cervical cancer had not been told about reviews of their previous smear-test results.

Of the 411 claims, 337 had been resolved while 74 remained ongoing at the end of 2025. The total financial cost may be higher.

Ireland v Austria

6. The Football Association of Ireland is facing continued scrutiny over the decision to play Israel amid tensions within Irish football. Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson said the players have united and revealed that a psychologist was brought in to support the squad and staff.

Meanwhile, FAI officials David Courell and Paul Cooke faced questions from an Oireachtas committee about how the decision was made to play against Israel.The controversy has raised questions about the FAI’s leadership as Ireland prepares to play against Austria later on today.

Luas disruption

7. Luas Red Line trams are not running this morning due to a power failure. In an X post, Luas said tickets are valid on Dublin Bus for the duration of the disruption.

Luas Green Line services are operating normally.

Christa Pike

8. A Tennessee prisoner Christa Pike was taken to hospital after officials failed to carry out her execution by lethal injection. Witnesses reported that Pike appeared to remain alive and breathing after two injections.

The US Supreme Court had cleared the way for the execution earlier that day, despite appeals from Pike’s lawyers. Pike was sentenced to death for the 1995 murder of 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer, committed when Pike was 18.

Stag

9. Gardaí and the National Parks and Wildlife Service are still investigating the killing and beheading of a red stag in Donabate last November. The stag had been part of a herd living on the Fingal County Council-managed grounds for more than 20 years.

A year later, nobody has been arrested or charged, leading to calls for reform of how wildlife crime is enforced.