GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know to start the day.

Zoning out

1. In our main story this morning, Eoghan Dalton reports on how a golf course in Greystones is becoming a fresh battleground in the government’s new housing plan, which is fast coming down the tracks.

Plans are moving ahead to potentially rezone large parts of the course on the eastern edge of the town. The 148-acre golf course is no longer in use, but about 84 acres could be zoned for residential use.

Stand-off

2. Talks aimed at resolving the Drumcree parade dispute have broken up without agreement.

A legal appeal over the contentious parade decision which was launched by residents had been due to be heard today, but was postponed until Monday to allow talks to continue.

Permanent residency

3. The head of the Immigrant Council of Ireland has said she was “appalled” by comments from the Taoiseach last week in relation to asylum seekers and citizenship.

Speaking to The Journal, Teresa Buczkowska said her organisation has been inundated with correspondence from people who are concerned about how the incoming citizenship reforms are going to affect them and their families.

Christa Pike

4. In the US, a Tennessee death row inmate is in a critical condition and receiving “life-saving care” after she survived two attempts to execute her using lethal injection, her lawyer has said.

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Christa Pike was taken from a prison execution chamber to a hospital on Wednesday night, still alive despite two deadly doses of pentobarbital.

Belmayne assault

5. Back home, a woman in her 30s who died following a serious assault in Dublin 13 has been named locally.

Kathleen Carey was found seriously injured outside a property near Main Street, Belmayne on Monday afternoon. She died in hospital on Thursday.

Industrial action

6. Dentists working in the HSE have backed industrial action for the first time in the history of the Irish Dental Association.

The IDA said it has this week served notice of industrial action on the HSE after 98% of members balloted backed taking action in response to planned restructuring of public dental services.

Nobody Needs This

7. In her weekly column, Emer McLysaght writes about the internet’s takes about the viral story of a lesbian bar in western Massachusetts, and Irish milk.

The Boys in Green

8. The Republic of Ireland served up a night of thrilling entertainment that ultimately ended in desperate disappointment with this 2-2 draw against Austria.

Troy Parrott’s two first-half goals, the first of which will go down in lore, temporarily had Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side top of this Nations League group before a five-minute collapse in the final quarter.

Protest

9. The match was interrupted twice in the first half as a result of a protest involving tennis balls followed by a pitch invader.

Just before the 20th minute, a number of tennis balls wrapped in stickers featuring the Palestinian flag and the text “#StopTheGame” were launched onto the pitch from the corner to the right of the Austria goal.