Woman arrested by gardaí investigating six-year poison pen harassment of Galway couple

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a woman for a six-year campaign of harassment against a couple in a small town in County Galway.

It is understood that the investigation is focused on a case in which hundreds of so-called poison pen letters were sent to the victims.

It is believed the letters were sent to not just the couple but their family also. It is believed that abusive imagery was also used in the harassment campaign.

Gardaí now believe they have identified the perpetrator and have made an arrest of a woman in her 40s.

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A garda spokesperson said that the case was investigated by gardaí from Galway Division.

“An Garda Siochana has had an ongoing and active investigation into reports of ongoing harassment in County Galway between January 2020 and October 2026.

“As part of the investigation, investigating Gardaí in the Galway Division arrested a woman yesterday, Thursday, for alleged offences contrary to Non-Fatal Offences Against The Person Act 1997.

“The woman, aged in her 40s, is being detained at a Garda station in the Garda Northwestern Region under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984,” the statement said.

Gardaí said that the investigation is ongoing. The woman can be held for a maximum of 24 hours.