General Election 2024. Taoiseach Simon Harris celebrates with his wife Caoimhe Wade after retaining his seat, in the Shoreline counting centre in Wicklow. Rollingnews.ie
It's a girl

Simon Harris and wife welcome baby just days before budget

It is understood that Harris will take paternity leave following Tuesday’s budget announcement.
5.56pm, 3 Oct 2026
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THE TÁNAISTE AND his wife Caoimhe Wade have welcomed a baby girl.

The baby was born yesterday.

Harris and his wife already have a daughter, Saoirse (7), and a son, Cillian (5).

The news came following the cancellation of the press conference with public expenditure minister Jack Chambers, which is held every Friday before the budget.

It is understood that Harris will take paternity leave following Tuesday’s budget announcement.

With reporting from Christina Finn 

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Send congratulations while some question the timing of his paternity leave
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Scepticism raised over his upcoming paternity leave after the budget
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