Simon Harris and wife welcome baby just days before budget

THE TÁNAISTE AND his wife Caoimhe Wade have welcomed a baby girl.

The baby was born yesterday.

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Harris and his wife already have a daughter, Saoirse (7), and a son, Cillian (5).

The news came following the cancellation of the press conference with public expenditure minister Jack Chambers, which is held every Friday before the budget.

It is understood that Harris will take paternity leave following Tuesday’s budget announcement.

With reporting from Christina Finn