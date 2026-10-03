A protester at the junction of Garvaghy Road and Drumcree Road in Portadown. Alamy Stock Photo
Chris Bryant

Drumcree: UK's Northern Ireland secretary urges people to stay away from area

Chris Bryant urged calm this weekend.
8.25am, 3 Oct 2026
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THE UK’S NORTHERN Ireland secretary has urged calm this weekend amid the ongoing standoff in Portadown, including telling people to stop travelling to the area.

Chris Bryant said on social media that his “door remains open” as he urged the sides to come to a “mutually acceptable agreement” to end the dispute.

People from across the island have been going to Co Armagh over the past week to show support, with a number of Oireacthas TDs seen travelling to show support to Garvaghy Road residents.

“Everyone across Northern Ireland wants a peaceful resolution to the situation in Portadown,” Bryant said on X on Friday night.

“I’m continuing to work to find a mutually acceptable agreement and I’m grateful to everyone who has offered help and has taken part in the discussions so far. My door remains open and I repeat my calls for people to support further compromise.”

Bryant further said that he would “especially urge calm this weekend”, adding that people need to stop travelling to Portadown.

“I would also encourage people to ignore calls for more people to come to the area at this time of tension. Such calls are unhelpful and are likely to put further strain on police resources which are already stretched,” the Uk government representative said.

The dispute around the controversial Drumcree parade was sparked after marchers were given the greenlight last week by the Parades Commission for the first time since 1998, but has been stalled ever since following a protest by the Garvaghy Road residents.

The coalition of residents in the largely nationalist area is opposed to the parade due to the conflict associated with it in the 1990s. A number of people were killed during the tensions, with many nationalists putting the total figure at 21.

Talks to break the deadlock were launched earlier this week, but ended without agreement again on Thursday night.

In a fresh statement on Friday afternoon, Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson of the PSNI said the “major public safety operation” will continue throughout the weekend, and police will do “everything we can” to maintain order.

“Our investigation into anyone suspected of breaking the law related to this dispute is continuing at pace,” he said.

Two men have been interviewed under caution for common assault and disorderly behaviour. Two others appeared in court on Thursday charged with various offences committed in Portadown over the last week.

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Readers argue whether the Drumcree parade decision is a deliberate provocation.
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The march is either a deliberate intimidation or a justified right
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The reroute decision is intended to provoke nationalist residents.
Parade restrictions are applied unfairly compared to nationalist events.
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