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LAST UPDATE | 2 hrs ago
GOOD MORNING.
Here’s all the news you need to know to start the day.
1. In our main story this morning, Christina Finn looks at how negotiations at government level are set to come down to the wire over the weekend for Tuesday’s budget.
2. Finance minister Simon Harris has repeatedly nodded to the “squeezed middle” while discussing this year’s budget – wiht the indications being that those earning above €44,000 a year will see some tax breaks.
With that in mind, we asked readers who are earning under that cut-off point how they feel about this year’s budget. They’re none too happy, and feel like they’re set to be ignored in the upcoming budget.
3. The UK’s Northern Ireland secretary has urged calm this weekend amid the ongoing standoff in Portadown, including telling people to stop travelling to the area.
4. Minister Jack Chambers has accused trade unions of being “unwilling” to negotiate as teachers prepare for “all-out strike” over pay conditions.
5. A 28-year-old man previously charged with the murder of UK politician Ann Widdecombe has been charged with preparing acts of terrorism, including against Reform UK leader Nigel Farage.
6. British media outlets are reporting that the United Arab Emirates has threatened UK prime minister Andy Burnham over the charges facing Man City, warning that they will pull investment from the country if action is pursued against the Manchester club.
7. The real life impact of the change of citizenship rules for two Russians and a Belarusian, written by a Belarusian journalist living in Galway.
8. After an entertaining, if frustrating draw with Austria on Thursday night, Ireland and Heimir Hallgrímsson now must return their attention to the spectre of Israel and the issues that were so divisive only a few days before.
9. For those who frequent the likes of TikTok and Instagram, it’s likely you’ll have come across sketches from Joe.ie’s Ross McCarney.
He and his partner in crime Ryan Carrick can often be sighted strolling along South Great George’s Street in Dublin city centre, and their work has now landed them a show with RTÉ.
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