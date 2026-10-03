Trump claims diesel ban was ‘never really on the table’ after Europe releases reserve barrels

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LAST UPDATE | 1 hr ago
A DIESEL EXPORT ban was “never really on the table”, Donald Trump has claimed after leading G7 nations bowed to White House pressure and agreed to release 100 million barrels of fuel and oil from emergency stocks.
The US president said Europe had done “a great thing” by drawing on its reserves under the threat of a block on stateside supplies.
A ban would have left European countries competing with each other to find an alternative source and increased demand driving up the already record-high costs at the pumps, driven by the US war with Iran.
Speaking as he left the White House to head for Alabama on the campaign trail, the president said he would not impose a diesel export ban and suggested it had never been an option, despite repeatedly saying in recent weeks that the measure was being considered.
“Well, it was never really on the table. But what Europe did was a great thing,” Trump said when asked by an AFP reporter if a US export ban was now off the table.
Trump added: “I asked for it. Europe has a lot of diesel, and they’re going to be making a major world contribution – and so are we.
“And we’re not going to be doing the export ban, we’re going to be doing what we’re supposed to do.”
Trump had first said he backed a diesel export ban – which would have cut prices for US consumers but put pressure on supplies elsewhere around the world – on 22 September.
He said as recently as Thursday that the United States was still considering the idea as his administration put pressure on Europe to tap its supplies.
UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband stood in for Andy Burnham on Friday’s leaders’ call while the prime minister attended his father’s funeral.
Miliband wrote on X: “Today members have agreed coordinated measures to stabilise energy supplies, build resilience in supply chains and shield households and businesses from price shocks.”
The G7 statement said the release of reserves would begin immediately and last four months, with a “substantial” amount of diesel being made available within 20 days.
Trump’s Republican Party faces losing control of Congress in midterm elections next month amid voter anger over the conflict and its effect on energy prices.
With reporting from PA and AFP
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