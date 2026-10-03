'I'm really buzzing': Joe.ie's Ross McCarney on bringing online comedy to RTÉ and Whelan's

FOR THOSE WHO frequent the likes of TikTok and Instagram, it’s likely you’ll have come across sketches from Joe.ie’s Ross McCarney.

He and his partner in crime Ryan Carrick can often be sighted strolling along South Great George’s Street in Dublin city centre, and approached by young lads who reference their recurring gags.

Some of their satirical videos have even made it abroad – like when a tongue-in-cheek ‘sunburn competition’ was picked up by a Spanish broadcaster. The pair’s large following from Comedy Joe has landed them a show with RTÉ that is currently in production.

Now, McCarney is preparing to host Beavertown Soundtrack Stories at Whelan’s next week alongside comedian Meg Reilly, something he’s “really buzzing for”.

Despite this, he doesn’t view himself as a public figure.

“You forget that people watch the videos,” he said. “You kind of just are making them and forget that people are watching them, and it’s great when you see that people like them.

“It’s just making videos online. It doesn’t feel like a real thing. I guess it’s surreal because we’re just making them as easy as anyone else put on our phone or whatever. So yeah, it is bizarre, but it’s a lot of fun.”

McCarney has been at Joe.ie for just over two years now, and the explosion of its comedy section has changed the landscape of comedy in Ireland. He is a salaried comedian who works Monday to Friday, 9am to 5.30pm – different from the traditional freelancer who takes on gigs as they get them.

The 28-year-old had ‘normal’ jobs before starting in comedy, but dabbled in stand-up.

“It was kind of gradual. I did stand up, I did improv my own time, but throughout most of my life, I was doing just normal jobs. I worked in Arnotts and different places. I wanted to work kind of in videos and TV in general, and then comedy as well.

“So Joe was kind of where they combined, because I worked in Virgin Media TV before this, doing behind-the-scenes videos with presenters and stuff, and that was comedy adjacent.”

The success of Joe.ie’s comedy offering is unprecedented in Irish media. Why does he think that is?

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“Everyone’s online,” he said. “Everyone’s on their phone, so it makes sense that it’s being consumed the same way that anything else would, and TV as well. It’s definitely factored in as a form of comedy, and it’s weirdly important. I guess it’s because you can reach an audience so fast.”

The quick turnaround of their sketches can also be a factor in this. Every morning, the team meet and throw around ideas based on what’s in the news, or what people are talking about. At the height of the rising fuel costs, a sketch showed commuters opting for different types of transport: from a bike to a Fliker to a child’s push car.

“It’s a very creative crew,” McCarney said of the team. “So it really helps to be around other people who are very creative.”

While Joe.ie is his main gig, he and his colleagues are increasingly branching out into their own comedy work. Ryan Carrick recently announced his first headline comedy show at The Sugar Club, and McCarney’s spin at Whelan’s for Beavertown is coming up on 7 October.

“I’m really buzzing for this. It’s gonna be really good fun,” he said. “It’s a storytelling night, but it’s got the atmosphere of, I suppose, a pub night.”

Live performances from Cork band Cardinals and hip-hop artist Chameleon will also feature on the night, he added, and will share their own creative backstories. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own stories they want to share and those willing will get to tell them, with the Beavertown House Band punctuating the tales.

It’s a combination of crowd work and relying on a good audience, but McCarney isn’t worried.

“I think the funniest people are people that aren’t trying to be funny but are just like naturally telling a story the way they would, and especially in Ireland where everyone is so funny. I feel like there’s a lot of good organic craic that can come out of this.”

Most comedians have time to reset and recoup after big shows, but for the likes of the Joe.ie crew, it’s often straight back into the rough and tumble of a 9-5. Does he find it hard to be silly all the time?

“Getting to do silly stuff for a job is kind of a dream. I’m embracing it with both hands. I’m not a very serious person.

“I guess you can’t always be silly, but in my normal life, I’m a normal human being. I don’t drive around in a clown car or whatever. It is a very joyous kind of line of work, so I do love it.”

Tickets for Beavertown Soundtrack Stories at Whelan’s on 7 October are available now.