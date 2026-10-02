Tributes paid after two people die in workplace incident in Co Down

TWO PEOPLE HAVE died following a workplace incident in Co Down.

Emergency services are at the scene on the Ballygowan Road in Crossnacreevy.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call at 10.45am on Friday.

“Multiple emergency resources were sent including three emergency ambulances, and two Hazardous Area Response Teams (Hart),” it said.

“No-one was taken from the scene.”

The Health and Safety Executive Northern Ireland said its inspectors are on site.

“HSENI is aware of an incident at a workplace in the Crossnacreevy area and inspectors are on site making inquiries into the circumstances,” it said.

“We are currently liaising with the emergency services and other relevant agencies.”

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Sadly, it has been confirmed that two people have lost their lives following an incident at Crossnacreevy.



My thoughts are with their families and loved ones at this devastating time and with the emergency services responding to the incident.



Ballygowan Road will remain closed.… — Gavin Robinson (@GRobinsonDUP) October 2, 2026

In a social media post, DUP leader Gavin Robinson said: “Sadly, it has been confirmed that two people have lost their lives following an incident at Crossnacreevy.

“My thoughts are with their families and loved ones at this devastating time and with the emergency services responding to the incident.

“Ballygowan Road will remain closed.

“Please avoid the area and use an alternative route.”

Ulster Unionist Kathryn Owen described it as a “tragic incident” in a “close knit community”.

“I know this will have caused enormous shock and sadness, both locally and across the wider area,” she said.

“I also want to pay tribute to our emergency services and specialist rescue teams, who have responded to an incredibly difficult situation. As always, they have shown great professionalism and dedication.

“My thoughts remain with everyone affected by this tragedy.”