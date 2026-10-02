Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Young fallow deer stags practice their rutting skills after sunrise in Phoenix Park, Dublin this morning at the start of the annual rutting season. RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

All high schools in Grenoble, France are closed following recent protests. They're demanding more resources for education and better study conditions. Alamy Alamy

#FAILED EXECUTION: Christa Pike is in a critical condition and receiving “life-saving care” after the Tennessee inmate survived two attempts to execute her using lethal injection, her lawyer has said.

#FLYDUBAI: An Indian pilot attacked by his co-pilot aboard a flight from the UAE to Israel has said that he “could not let all those people die”, in his first public remarks after he helped stop the plane from crashing.

Advertisement

PARTING SHOT

Protesters at the junction of The Garvaghy road and Drumcree Road shelter from the rain Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Police in Northern Ireland are “continuing to seek safe and peaceful compliance” with the Parades Commission over the Drumcree stand-off.

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has urged political parties not to further inflame the situation.

Talks to break the deadlock were launched earlier this week, but ended without agreement again on Thursday night.

Northern Ireland’s justice minister Naomi Long today appealed to the Orange Order to “do the right thing” and choose not to march down the Garvaghy Road.

The Alliance Party leader said that while the Orange Order has established via the courts that it has a legal right to parade down the road, “they do not need to exercise that right”.