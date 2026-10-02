Corporation tax take in September soars as companies pay bills early

PRE-BUDGET PROJECTIONS PREDICT an end-year Exchequer deficit of €1.4 billion this year but a €4.4 billion surplus at the end of 2027.

The figure has been forecast as the government published the White Paper for estimates on receipts and expenditure for the year ahead of the budget on Tuesday.

The figures in the White Paper do not include any new policy measures to be announced as part of the 2027 budget process.

The broader measure of the general government balance predicts a €6.8 billion surplus this year, rising to €13.5 billion next year.

The White Paper also suggests that corporation tax receipts for the year will be €34.09 billion – down from the €35.29 billion projection in April’s fiscal monitor.

It projects the take will be €39.045 billion in 2027.

The White Paper was published alongside the latest Exchequer returns, which show the Exchequer surplus is almost one billion euro higher than last year.

However, the position is aided by a corporation tax take of €4.9 billion in September – soaring by €3.1 billion compared to the same month last year as several companies paid their bills earlier.

This increase reflects a timing factor which temporarily boosted receipts this month, but will result in a corresponding decrease in some of the remaining months.

On a cumulative basis, corporation tax receipts of €22.7 billion are up by €4.4 billion, or 24.2%, compared to last year.

Tánaiste and Minister for Finance Simon Harris said: “While there are significant distortions caused by the timing of corporation tax payments, today’s receipts continue the positive trend we have seen over the course of the year.

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“Robust revenue growth reflects an economy that has been running at full employment for the longest stretch in the history of the State.”

He added: “We have a resilient economy and strong public finances.

“This gives us the capacity to deliver a Budget on Tuesday that will reward work and effort, continue to invest in our public services and infrastructure, and save for the future.”

Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers said: “Budget 2027 will continue investment in critical infrastructure and public services, while placing an enhanced focus and emphasis on reform, efficiency and driving better value for money so that public spending delivers real and tangible improvements in people’s daily lives.”

In the last Exchequer returns before the budget on Tuesday, a surplus of €2.4 billion was recorded to end-September – compared to €1.4 billion last year.

The Department of Finance said the year-on-year comparison is impacted by revenues arising from the Court of Justice of the European Union ruling on taxes owed by Apple in 2024.

When those revenues are excluded from 2025, an increase of €4.2 billion was recorded in the underlying Exchequer balance – largely due to what the Department described as strong tax growth.

Tax revenue to the end of September stood at €78.9 billion – 8.1% ahead of last year.

However, when the once-off receipts arising from the CJEU ruling are excluded, total tax receipts were up on last year by €7.6 billion.

Gross revenue to end-September stood at €96.1 billion – a 5.4% increase.

Non-tax revenue and capital resources for the period stood at €3.4 billion – down by €1.4 billion on the 2025 figure which was boosted by the non-tax components of the CJEU decision.

Appropriations-in-aid of €13.8 billion brought total other revenue to €17.2 billion.

Total expenditure to end-September was €93.7 billion – broken down by gross voted expenditure of €83.4 billion (€5.9 billion ahead of last year) and non-voted expenditure accounted of €10.3 billion (down by two billion euro).