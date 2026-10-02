Newshound Quiz

The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

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5.31pm, 2 Oct 2026
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SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.

Budget 2027 is just around the corner, so get ready to spend next week working out whether you’re better off, worse off, or somehow both at the same time.

Don’t worry, there’ll be plenty of time then to argue about whether €5 is a lot of money. For now, a quiz.

Ireland let a two-goal lead slip against Austria at the Aviva Stadium last night. Who scored both of Ireland's goals?
Alamy Stock Photo
Finn Azaz
Troy Parrott

Adam Idah
Jack Moylan
What objects were thrown onto the Aviva Stadium pitch during a protest at the game?
Alamy Stock Photo
Paper airplanes
Tennis balls

Balloons
Oranges
Which supermarket announced this week that it is launching its own mobile network in Ireland?
Alamy Stock Photo
Dunnes Stores
Aldi

Lidl
SuperValu
Talks involving Garvaghy Road residents, Orange Order members and Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Bryant aimed at resolving the Drumcree parade dispute were held where this week?
Hillsborough Castle
Stormont

Belfast City Hall
Florence Court
What unwelcome visitor was captured in Ringaskiddy, Co Cork this week?
Alamy Stock Photo
A marmorated stink bug
A Huntsman spider

An Asian hornet
A European yellow-tailed scorpion
Macklemore sold out his upcoming Dublin show this week. Which venue will he play?
Alamy Stock Photo
3Olympia Theatre
Vicar Street

Croke Park
3Arena
Donald Trump and leading tech executives agreed at a White House meeting this week that the AI industry should largely do what?
Alamy Stock Photo
Pause development for six months
Ban AI-generated political advertising

Self-police AI
Seek UN approval for new AI models
A Flydubai flight made an emergency landing after a dramatic incident in the cockpit. How much altitude did the plane reportedly lose in around one minute?
Alamy Stock Photo
5,000ft
11,000ft

14,000ft
17,000ft
September 2026 was Ireland's second-hottest September on record. But was it wetter or drier than average?
Rolling News
Wetter
Drier
What was the name of the bear crowned the winner of Fat Bear Week this week?
PA
Grizz Lee
Backpack

Bear Grills
Paddington
Answer all the questions to see your result!
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Paperboy
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Glasses bunny
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