The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.

Budget 2027 is just around the corner, so get ready to spend next week working out whether you’re better off, worse off, or somehow both at the same time.

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Don’t worry, there’ll be plenty of time then to argue about whether €5 is a lot of money. For now, a quiz.