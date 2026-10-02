Do you think part of the Phoenix Park's main avenue should be renamed after Charles de Gaulle?

INDEPENDENT TD BARRY Heneghan has called for part of Chesterfield Avenue in Dublin to be renamed after Charles de Gaulle.

Heneghan said that renaming part of the Phoenix Park’s main avenue after the late French president would honour “the enduring Franco-Irish friendship,” as reported by the Irish Times.

Advertisement

“It would cost relatively little, but its symbolism would endure for generations,” he said.

The TD said that de Gaulle brought much of Ireland and France’s “shared history together”, and noted his Irish ancestry.

So, we want to know what you think.

We’re asking: Do you think part of Chesterfield Avenue should be renamed after Charles de Gaulle?

