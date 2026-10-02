The TD noted de Gaulle's ancestry 'comes through the McCartan family from Co Down' Alamy Stock Photo
The Daily Poll

Do you think part of the Phoenix Park's main avenue should be renamed after Charles de Gaulle?

TD Barry Heneghan has called for part of Chesterfield Avenue to be renamed to commemorate the late French president.
4.45pm, 2 Oct 2026
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INDEPENDENT TD BARRY Heneghan has called for part of Chesterfield Avenue in Dublin to be renamed after Charles de Gaulle.

Heneghan said that renaming part of the Phoenix Park’s main avenue after the late French president would honour “the enduring Franco-Irish friendship,” as reported by the Irish Times.

“It would cost relatively little, but its symbolism would endure for generations,” he said.

The TD said that de Gaulle brought much of Ireland and France’s “shared history together”, and noted his Irish ancestry.

So, we want to know what you think.

We’re asking: Do you think part of Chesterfield Avenue should be renamed after Charles de Gaulle?


Poll Results:

No (502)
Yes (104)
I'm not sure / No opinion (54)

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Comments Summary
AI-GENERATED
Readers debate whether Charles de Gaulle should have an avenue named after him
Where they land
Opposition to naming the avenue after a foreign leader
What they think
Prefer honouring distinguished Irish figures or women instead
Note de Gaulle's veto of Ireland's EEC membership
Send Tip or Correction
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