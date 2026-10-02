EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #DRUMCREE: Northern Ireland justice minister Naomi Long has appealed to the Orange Order to “do the right thing” and choose not to march down the Garvaghy Road.

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2. #BUDGET 2027: The idea to give a €100 voucher to all 16-year-olds to spend on arts, cultural and music venues next year has been slapped down by Public Expenditure Minister Jack Chambers.

3. #BELMAYNE: A woman who died following a serious assault in Dublin 13 has been named locally as Kathleen Carey.

4. #WORK TO RULE: Minister Chambers has accused unions of refusing to negotiate as more than 100,000 public sector workers begin industrial action over pay and the cost of living.

5. #DEATH ROW: Christa Pike is in a critical condition and receiving “life-saving care” after the Tennessee inmate survived two attempts to execute her using lethal injection, her lawyer has said.