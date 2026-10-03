Do you think the UK should rejoin the EU?

IT’S HIS THIRD month in office, and British prime minister Andy Burnham has said that he may propose that the UK rejoin the European Union.

It’s now 10 years since the UK voted to leave the EU, and many polls show that people are experiencing regret about the decision to leave.

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Burnham has started his term with a strong position on Brexit.

It has caused a decade of drift and division, he says, and has done “more harm than good”.

He has promised to set out the options to the UK around the time of a UK-EU summit later this year.

So, today we’re asking you: should the UK rejoin the EU?

