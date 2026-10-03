The Daily Poll

Do you think the UK should rejoin the EU?

UK prime minister Andy Burnham has said that he may propose the UK rejoins the EU.
4.23pm, 3 Oct 2026
1.6k
11

IT’S HIS THIRD month in office, and British prime minister Andy Burnham has said that he may propose that the UK rejoin the European Union.

It’s now 10 years since the UK voted to leave the EU, and many polls show that people are experiencing regret about the decision to leave.

Burnham has started his term with a strong position on Brexit.

It has caused a decade of drift and division, he says, and has done “more harm than good”.

He has promised to set out the options to the UK around the time of a UK-EU summit later this year.

So, today we’re asking you: should the UK rejoin the EU?


Poll Results:

Yes (441)
No (117)
Don't care (58)
Not sure (27)

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Comments Summary
AI-GENERATED
Readers debate whether the UK should rejoin the European Union.
Where they land
Leaving was a disastrous economic mistake
What they think
Brexit has severely damaged the British economy.
Any return should require adopting the euro.
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