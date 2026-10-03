Quiz: How much do you know about teen movies?

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TODAY IS (UNOFFICIALLY) Mean Girls Day in honour of a famous scene from the 2004 teen movie.
All those who celebrate may remember that 3 October is the date when Aaron Samuels asks Cady Heron what day it is.
In recognition of the momentous occasion, we’ve put together a quiz on some of the most iconic movies made for teenagers.
Let’s see how much you remember.
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