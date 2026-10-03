3 October is the date when Aaron Samuels asks Cady Heron what day it is. Alamy Stock Photo
Quiz

Quiz: How much do you know about teen movies?

3 October is unofficially celebrated as Mean Girls Day.
10.01pm, 3 Oct 2026
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TODAY IS (UNOFFICIALLY) Mean Girls Day in honour of a famous scene from the 2004 teen movie. 

All those who celebrate may remember that 3 October is the date when Aaron Samuels asks Cady Heron what day it is.

In recognition of the momentous occasion, we’ve put together a quiz on some of the most iconic movies made for teenagers. 

Let’s see how much you remember. 

Which character in the 1985 film The Breakfast Club was nicknamed The Brain?
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Allison Reynolds
Brian Johnson

Claire Standish
Andrew Clark
Which Jane Austen novel inspired the 1995 movie Clueless!
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Pride and Prejudice
Northanger Abbey

Emma
Sense and Sensibility
Which Emma starred as Poppy Moore in the 2008 movie Wild Child?
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Emma Stone
Emma Thompson

Emma Watson
Emma Roberts
What brand of sports car featured in the 1986 film Ferris Bueller's Day Off?
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Lamborghini
Ferrari

Porsche
Bugatti
Napoleon Dynamite (2004) earned around 140 times its production cost. What was its budget?
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$2,000 (€2,000)
$200,000 (€177,000)

$2,000,000 (€1.77 million)
$400,000 (€354,000)
Who is Angus in the 2008 film Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging?
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The protagonist
A Scottish cat

The love interest
A metaphor for world peace
True or false: Ladybird (2017) was Greta Gerwig's directorial debut?
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True
False
The 1999 movie 10 Things I Hate About You is a modern adaptation of which Shakespeare play?
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Macbeth
Romeo and Juliet

A Midsummer Night's Dream
The Taming of the Shrew
How long did it take to film the 2007 film Juno?
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30 days
Two years

Eight years
Four days
What was Cruel Intentions (1999) originally called?
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Cruel Inventions
Mule Abstentions

Cool Tensions
Dual Dimensions
Answer all the questions to see your result!
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You scored out of !
Were you ever a teenager?
Share your result:
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You scored out of !
Impressive. You really know your stuff
Share your result:
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You scored out of !
You might still be a teenager!
Share your result:

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