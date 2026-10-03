Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Ed Sheeran lookalikes Katherine Looby and Tom Lynch, both from Dublin, wear Ed Sheeran masks, at a Support Palestine protest outside a Zara Deparment Store in Dublin today. Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

An estimated 70,000 people took to the main avenues of Madrid and marched to the Cibeles Fountain, where the headquarters of the Madrid City Council is located, over the housing crisis and evictions across Spain. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#KENYA A road accident involving several vehicles killed 17 pilgrims travelling to a Catholic shrine in Kenya early this morning.

#AXE ATTACK The co-pilot on a FlyDubai flight that nearly crashed last week attacked the captain with the cockpit’s crash axe in a “terrorist” incident, according to United Arab Emirates officials.

#PROTESTS Tens of thousands of protesters have descended on Madrid and other cities in Spain to demand affordable housing.

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PARTING SHOT

Today is World Romance Scams Prevention Day.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland is warning about “skilled manipulators” who “go to great lengths to build a fake relationship”, but “their sole aim is stealing people’s money”.

Last year, over £800,000 was lost as a result of romance scams in Northern Ireland, with over 60 people conned.

In Ireland, the average financial loss since 2020 is approximately €30,000. The highest reported loss by a female in Ireland was over €450,000 stolen in 18 transactions, while one male victim had more than €380,000 taken.

Superintendent Joanne Gibson of the PSNI said: “Fraudsters seek to build a relationship of trust quickly before requesting money. Initially, they’ll appear charming and come across as being really interested in you, but they’ll have multiple excuses for not being able to meet face-to-face.

“They’ll hint at financial troubles and start asking for money by playing on victim’s emotions. For example, asking for help to pay for medical or legal bills, help a family member, pay for travel, or some sort of investment opportunity.

“They’ll promise to repay the money but have no intention of doing so. For some people who believe they’ve found a genuine, meaningful relationship, the stark reality is they’ve been emotionally and financially drained. Even if any money lost is recovered, the person is still left to cope with the emotional impact and distress.”