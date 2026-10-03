Tributes paid after mother-of-two dies in rickshaw accident after Westlife concert

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to a mother-of-two who died on Thursday after returning from a Westlife concert in Dublin.

Danielle O’Keane, from Saval in Newry was in a rickshaw travelling from the 3Arena into the city on Saturday, 26 September when it hit the curb.

She died on Thursday in hospital in Dublin.

Her husband, Dave O’Keane posted a single broken heart on social media on Friday.

He also shared the funeral notice by Charles Digney and Sons Funeral Directors, which said that Danielle O’Keane, née Mullan, was the ”much loved wife of Dave and dear mother of Caolán and Cillian.

“Beloved daughter of Michael and Pauline, and dear sister of Barry and her twin Sean. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.

“Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, children, parents, brothers, sisters in law, brothers in law, mother in law Dolores, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, family circle & friends.”

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Speaking on Newstalk on Thursday while Danielle was still in hospital, her sister-in-law Aisling O’Kane described Danielle as “loving” and “selfless”.

She said that Danielle had been at the Westlife gig with three friends, and “they had a great time”.

“Afterwards trying to get out of the 3Arena, it’s a little bit chaotic.

“The rickshaws can be quite excited to get you on board.

“So the four girls decided to get on board one and they were travelling into the city centre to meet up with Danielle’s husband and the other three girls’ partners and husbands.”

“One of the last messages I had from Danielle was a picture of her suitcases packed for the holiday we were due to go on next week.

“She was the most organised, loving, selfless person. Her life was about her kids and her husband.”

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.