Woman dies in hospital after serious assault in Belmayne in north Dublin on Monday

A WOMAN IN her 30s who was seriously injured following an alleged assault in Belmayne, Dublin earlier this week has died.

The woman had been taken to Beaumont Hospital with serious injuries following the incident near Main Street, Belmayne on Monday afternoon.

She died in hospital today.

It is understood that gardaí believe the woman was assaulted inside an apartment before falling from a height.

Investigators are examining whether she fell while attempting to escape the alleged assault or whether she may have been knocked from a balcony.

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The woman was found on the ground outside the property when gardaí arrived at the scene shortly after 3.40pm on Monday.

A post-mortem examination is currently taking place, with gardaí saying the results will determine the course of their investigation.

A man in his 20s who was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the investigation has since been released without charge.

A family liaison officer continues to provide support to the woman’s family.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses and have asked anyone who was in the vicinity of Main Street, Belmayne between 3pm and 3.45pm on Monday to come forward.

“Anyone with information can contact Coolock Garda Station on 01 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station,” a garda spokesperson said.

“Investigations are ongoing.”