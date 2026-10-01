Evening Wrap

The 5 at 5 Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

5.01pm, 1 Oct 2026
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EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day. 

1. #GARVAGHY ROAD: Details of a proposed deal to bring an end to the stand-off between the residents of Garvaghy Road and the Orange Order emerged this morning.

2. #ISRAEL: Israel’s leader credited the pilot and passengers of a Dubai-Tel Aviv flight with averting catastrophe on Wednesday after they overpowered a co-pilot who allegedly tried to crash the aircraft, forcing an emergency landing.

3. #BELMAYNE: A woman in her 30s who was seriously injured following an alleged assault in Belmayne, Dublin earlier this week has died.

4. #COMPTROLLER AND AUDITOR GENERAL: The Office of Public Works (OPW) was found to have rented residential properties to its staff and retired workers for only a fraction of their market value.

5. #COURTS: There are “serious concerns” for a 14-year-old boy, who was detected allegedly driving the wrong way down a motorway during the summer, when he is released from Oberstown Detention Facility early next month, a court has heard.

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