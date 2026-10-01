Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

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Students protest over fees outside the Dáil. Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

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INTERNATIONAL

People celebrate as they leave HMP Bristol in Horfield, north Bristol. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#DUBAI: Israeli airline EL AL announced special flights to bring Israelis home from Dubai after Flydubai suspended services to and from Israel following an apparent attempt to crash one of its planes.

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#CORNELL: The United States – and the internet – have been gripped by the case of an alleged gang rape of a student at the prestigious Cornell University in Ithaca, New York over the past week. Here’s what we know so far.

#EARLY RELEASE: Prisoners thanked Andy Burnham as they celebrated walking free from UK prisons early.

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