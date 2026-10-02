What do you think about the tennis ball protest at the Ireland-Austria game?

THE NATIONS LEAGUE match between the Republic of Ireland and Austria on Thursday was interrupted twice by a protest, with tennis balls thrown on the field of play and a pitch invader.

A number of tennis balls wrapped in stickers displaying the Palestinian flag and “#StopTheGame” were launched onto the Aviva Stadium pitch just before the 20th minute.

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A short stoppage to play as a few tennis balls are thrown onto the field in protest at Ireland fulfilling fixtures against Israel #rtesport



📺Watch live on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player pic.twitter.com/Bwm8U9IYDj — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) October 1, 2026

It comes amid ongoing fallout over Ireland’s controversial Nations League games against Israel. Players voted last Saturday to fulfil the first of two fixtures against Israel, with the second match scheduled to take place on Sunday.

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In a statement, the Stop the Game group said: “Supporters associated with the #StopTheGame campaign took part in a limited tennis ball protest in what we are calling the ‘1948 Protest’ – a symbolic act of solidarity with the Palestinian people and a reminder that the Nakba of 1948 began a process of dispossession, violence and genocide that continues in Gaza today.”

It added that the protest was “deliberately limited, but necessary and done in solidarity with Gavin Bazunu and the people of Palestine facing genocide”.

So, we want to know your thoughts.

Tell us: Do you support the protest at last night’s Ireland-Austria game?

