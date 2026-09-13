Former UK PM Boris Johnson among officials nearly blown up at train station in Ukraine

FORMER UK PRIME minister Boris Johnson was among western officials at a train station in Ukraine shortly before a Russian drone hit a train.

The strike hit the train’s engine at Yahodyn station in western Ukraine, and footage from the incident shows passengers running along the platform away from the train as it explodes in the distance.

The train was bound for Warsaw in Poland.

Other western officials including ex-CIA director David Petraeus, and former European leaders and security advisers from several EU member states were in another train that was at the station when the drone hit.

Johnson and other high level officials were on their way back from the Yalta European Strategy (YES) conference in Kyiv, an annual event that brings together experts from politics, business, security, and media.

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“Shortly before the locomotive was hit at the Ukrainian-Polish border, a diplomatic train was at Yagodyn station,” Ukraine’s rail operator Ukrzaliznytsia said in a statement.

No casualties were reported.

Johnson wrote in a post on X: “I don’t know what warped logic drove Putin to blow up a stationary Ukrainian locomotive on the Polish border this morning.

“What we can say for sure is that this is the kind of random and senseless attack Ukrainians are enduring every day – even on civilian railways.

“So far Putin has been responsible for the deaths of 1700 staff of Ukrzaliznytsia – Ukrainian Railways. They and their daily passengers are absolutely heroic.”

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha condemned the strike, saying that the “barbaric” strikes at the Ukraine-Poland border is “Putin’s terror “knocking” directly on the doors of the EU and NATO.”

“Russian barbarians are at your gate, dear partners. Act now: throw the full weight of your sanctions at Putin’s aggressive regime. Make Moscow feel the consequences of its terror,” he wrote on X.

“Putin needs to understand that his barbarism will be met with decisive action that increases the cost of war for him to an unacceptable level. This is the only way to stop him.”