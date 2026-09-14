Doctors' union members start voting on whether to strike over lack of pay deal

DOCTORS UNION MEMBERS have begun voting on whether to strike over a lack of a pay deal.

The current public service agreement expired in July 2026 and the government has not engaged on a successor agreement, the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) says.

The IMO has over 7,000 members, including consultants, non-consultant hospital doctors, and public and community health doctors.

The IMO is recommending to members that they vote yes in the ballot which will close on Monday 21 September 2026. The ballot will not include GPs as they are not directly employed by the HSE.

The IMO said that strike action would be a “last resort”, but it has made clear to members that “immediate and serious engagement” is needed by the government and the HSE, otherwise it will not hesitate to take action.

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At the end of the ballot, the committee will meet determine the nature of industrial action.

“Regrettably, the only narrative heard from the Government about our health services is overspending in the health system and cost-cutting,” an IMO statement said.

“This reductive and unhelpful blame game does not reflect the day-to-day lived experience of doctors and other healthcare workers struggling to deliver care in an environment that is understaffed and facing increasing demand and pressures from a growing and ageing population.”

SIPTU health workers in 30 hospitals last week voted to take industrial action later this month.

SIPTU, which comprises 42,000 healthcare workers, will join Fórsa, Ireland’s largest public service trade union with around 90,000 members, in striking on 30 September.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation have also voted in favour of industrial action.