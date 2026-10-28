Sinn Féin set out reforms to citizenship rules which would see fewer people granted status

SINN FÉIN HAS today published a policy paper setting out proposed reforms to Ireland’s citizenship rules.

The party’s justice, migration and home affairs spokesperson Matt Carthy said the additional criteria proposed by Sinn Féin would reduce the number of people granted citizenship in Ireland.

Speaking to reporters at Leinster House this afternoon, Carthy said his party’s proposals aim to make sure that citizenship is something that is “valued and earned”.

“For far too long, we’ve had a system in place that counted only the number of years that somebody was in the State and allowed for huge ministerial discretion.

“And it meant that the value that we believe should be assigned to citizenship wasn’t there,” he said.

The Sinn Féin policy is similar to the changes being introduced by the government currently, in that it endorses the period of reckonable residency being increased from five to eight years and supports the introduction of civics and language tests.

However, a key difference with the Sinn Féin proposal is that it would introduce a long-term residency permit for individuals after five years of reckonable residency. A similar proposal has also been recommended by the Immigrant Council of Ireland.

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Matt Carthy speaking to reporters today. The Journal The Journal

The Sinn Féin policy would also introduce a transition period for people already working towards citizenship under the existing five-year rule.

It said language and citizenship tests should be accompanied by investment in accessible language classes and educational supports to ensure the system is fair and achievable.

The party wants a “greater emphasis” on good character, integration, civic participation and community involvement as part of the citizenship process.

Carthy accused Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael of failing to develop a “coherent” citizenship policy “for too long”.

He said: “Government should have reviewed the system carefully and openly years ago.

“Instead, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael allowed pressure to build and then announced major changes without first publishing a complete policy, accompanying assessments, an implementation plan or a secure alternative status for people who have lived here lawfully for many years but do not seek, or who may not qualify for, citizenship.”

Carthy said citizenship should “never be viewed simply as another immigration status for those who wish to stay for a medium- to long-term”.

“Gaining Irish citizenship should not be a reason to come to Ireland.

“Citizenship should be for those who have made Ireland their home and it should demonstrate a long-term commitment to belong, participate and positively contribute to Irish society,” he said.

With reporting from Press Association