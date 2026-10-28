GRA claim gardaí are asked to work 16-hour days for EU events as members back work-to-rule

THE GARDA REPRESENTATIVE association (GRA) has claimed gardaí are being directed to work 16-hour days for Eu presidency events.

GRA General Secretary Ronan Slevin told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that their members are being instructed to work “up to 16 hours a day” and they are doing this “four days in a row continuously, including their travel time”.

He accused garda management and Commissioner Justin Kelly of “breaching” the Working Time Agreement (WTA).

GRA members voted in favour of work-to-rule industrial action during events around Ireland’s presidency of the EU Council on Tuesday.

Work-to-rule industrial action involves an employee working strictly to the terms of their contract, role or function.

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Slevin said gardaí will work “according to the working time agreement”, meaning “no more than 13 hours in a day”, and “you’re entitled to your 11 hours rest”.

He said the GRA has “repeatedly” asked management to “correct their operational orders” to reflect the WTA.

“They have refused to do so. They continue to refuse to do so.”

The GRA said it will hold a special meeting of its Central Executive Committee later this week to “decide on an appropriate and definitive course of action” following the vote.

Slevin said if they take action “members will turn up when they’re obliged to turn up”.

He said gardaí working at these events could be told to “take their 11 hours’ mandatory rest period at the conclusion of their duty before they commence duty the following day”, regardless of whether their next shift starts in less than that amount of time.