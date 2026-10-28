GRA General Secretary Ronan Slevin accused garda management of "breaching" the Working Time Agreement.
Ronan Slevin

GRA claim gardaí are asked to work 16-hour days for EU events as members back work-to-rule

GRA members voted in favour of industrial action this week.
3.03pm, 28 Oct 2026
1.8k
7

THE GARDA REPRESENTATIVE association (GRA) has claimed gardaí are being directed to work 16-hour days for Eu presidency events. 

GRA General Secretary Ronan Slevin told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that their members are being instructed to work “up to 16 hours a day” and they are doing this “four days in a row continuously, including their travel time”.

He accused garda management and Commissioner Justin Kelly of “breaching” the Working Time Agreement (WTA). 

GRA members voted in favour of work-to-rule industrial action during events around Ireland’s presidency of the EU Council on Tuesday. 

Work-to-rule industrial action involves an employee working strictly to the terms of their contract, role or function.

Slevin said gardaí will work “according to the working time agreement”, meaning “no more than 13 hours in a day”, and “you’re entitled to your 11 hours rest”.

He said the GRA has “repeatedly” asked management to “correct their operational orders” to reflect the WTA. 

“They have refused to do so. They continue to refuse to do so.”

The GRA said it will hold a special meeting of its Central Executive Committee later this week to “decide on an appropriate and definitive course of action” following the vote.

Slevin said if they take action “members will turn up when they’re obliged to turn up”.

He said gardaí working at these events could be told to “take their 11 hours’ mandatory rest period at the conclusion of their duty before they commence duty the following day”, regardless of whether their next shift starts in less than that amount of time. 

Author
View 7 comments
Comments Summary
AI-GENERATED
Readers debate whether the gardaí are being treated unfairly or making a fortune in overtime
Where they land
Some blame government incompetence while others focus on potential overtime earnings
What they think
Workers should not be forced into double shifts
Gardaí could make a fortune on overtime
Send Tip or Correction
Close
7 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    Evening Wrap
    The 5 at 5 Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…
    57 mins ago
    300
    The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie