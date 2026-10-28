Interruption to rail services this weekend as works begin to electrify Dart+ West line

THERE WILL BE some disruption to rail services this weekend as enabling works to electrify the Dart+ West line begin.

Dart+ West is part of a wider programme to double the passenger capacity and treble the electrification of Irish Rail’s Greater Dublin Area rail network.

It also aims to bring Dart style frequency to Kilcock/M3 Parkway to Dublin rail services.

The enabling works beginning this weekend are track lowering works, which will take place at two bridges between Hansfield and M3 Parkway to facilitate future electrification.

This will involve the removal of existing track formation, and excavation works will then take place to lower the track level.

Meanwhile, the overhead power lines required to operate the Dart+ Fleet will then be installed later, without the need to modify the height of the existing road bridges over the railway.

Geographic map of Dart+ West route Iarnród Éireann Iarnród Éireann

Works will commence after last service on Friday and continue until first service on Monday 2 November, when normal services will resume.

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Some 120 Irish Rail personnel will work 24/7 throughout the weekend to deliver these works.

Passengers are therefore advised that, to facilitate the enabling works, there will be no rail services between Clonsilla and M3 Parkway Stations on Saturday 31 October and Sunday 1 November.

Bus transfers will operate between Clonsilla and Hansfield, Dunboyne and M3 Parkway Stations, to a revised schedule.

Meanwhile, the planned infrastructure improvements for Dart+ West include 40 km of electrification and the re-signalling of the route from Kilcock and M3 Parkway to the city centre, which will allow more trains to operate.

Other improvements include a new second station entrance on Preston Street and rail capacity enhancements at Connolly Station, the construction of a new station at Spencer Dock with direct interchange with the Luas Red Line, and the construction of a new Dart depot facility west of Kilcock Station.

New electric Dart carriages will also be deployed on Kilcock/ M3 Parkway services.

The overall programme aims to double the passenger capacity for rail services in the Greater Dublin Area, from 26,000 passenger journeys per direction per hour to 52,000.

The Dart network will also increase from 50 kilometres to 150 kilometres, extending to Kilcock/M3 Parkway, Hazelhatch and Drogheda.

Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien visited Dunboyne Station today to mark the commencement of infrastructure enabling works.

He said Dart+ West is the first major infrastructure element of the programme to enter construction and added that it will provide additional rail capacity, a new depot and electrification works to support a much-improved rail service.