Judge aiming to deliver decision next week in case of 'famous' man seeking media injunction

A “FAMOUS” MAN seeking an injunction against two media organisations to prevent them from publishing allegations against him could find out if he has been successful next week.

The man, who cannot be identified, is bringing legal action against Independent Television News (ITN), which produces news programmes for ITV, Channel 4, Good Morning Britain and Channel 5, and Guardian News and Media (GNM), publisher of The Guardian.

During a two-day trial, the High Court in London was told by lawyers for the media organisations that the allegations they want to report involve the man’s alleged “abuse of power and status” to contact young women and try to engage in “inappropriate and exploitative sexual activities”.

The well-known man, who denies the claims, is seeking an injunction to prevent this broadcast and publication because of a risk that he would take his own life, following two previous suicide attempts.

At the end of the trial today, Mr Justice Matthew Nicklin said he hoped to give a decision next week.

He said: “The court will have to reserve judgment in this case. I appreciate the urgency.

“I will do everything I can to deliver a judgment next week.”

The judge said that the parties “need to be ready” early next week, and that the reporting restrictions still apply to the case.

Sara Mansoori KC, for the unnamed “famous” man, said he denies the allegations of wrongdoing, and that publication “would have a potentially fatal impact”.

She told the court: “The only reason they would not be fatal is because the claimant would be locked up and prevented from his desire to end his life.”

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In written submissions, the barrister said that this was not a case of a person “spuriously” claiming mental health concerns because they do not want something to be published.

She continued: “The claimant has attempted suicide twice as a result of these matters, been hospitalised for months, been the subject of involuntary detention and been examined by multiple – now more than 10 – doctors.”

Mansoori also said that the claimant “has no intention of returning to public life”.

Gavin Millar KC, for ITN and GNM, said there is no precedent which shows there is a duty to prevent a risk of death in a case relating to the publication of statements which are said to trigger suicidal impulses.

He said the case risks “dragging judges into assessing the causes of suicidal ideation, which are for professionals and not for a judge”.

He added: “The obligation falls on the hospital to keep him safe, and that’s that.”

Millar said the treatment the man receives in hospital will aim to reduce his risk of suicide and he will only be discharged again when the hospital is satisfied it is no longer necessary to detain him for his own safety.

He later said: “Plainly the proposed publication would make a valuable contribution to a debate of public importance, about men using their power to be able to misconduct themselves against women in that area of society.”

The barrister added in written submissions that the allegations were gathered after “a wide-ranging and rigorous investigation” and that there was a “strong” public interest in publishing them.

He said that they intend to publish “numerous allegations” that the man had abused his status “over the course of many years” to try to engage in “inappropriate and exploitative sexual activities with a large number of girls and young women”.

Millar said reporters from the media organisations have spoken to more than 100 people, including friends and colleagues as well as women with allegations against him.