Our top 5 watches this weekend

THE WEEKEND IS kicking off – but what should you watch?

We’ve taken a look through what’s on offer and picked out series and movies to check out over the next three days on streaming and the telly.

Ireland’s Fittest Family

Anna Geary and Andrew Trimble RTE RTE

Ireland’s Fittest Family is back for a new series, with more super-fit parents and kids ready to put their skills to the test. This season there’s a new location for the three weeks of the heats: Haulbowline Navy Base. But don’t worry, the competitors will still have to contend with the bogs of Hell and Back in Co Wicklow for the quarter-finals. Also returning are coaches Anna Geary, Donncha O’Callaghan, Davy Fitzgerald, Ellen Keane, Michael Darragh MacAuley and reigning Fittest Family champ Andrew Trimble, as well as series host Laura Fox. Plus it’s all focused towards a nifty €15,000 prize for the winners.

Airing on RTÉ, Sunday (1 November) at 6.30pm.

It Gets Worse

If you missed this new Gen Z comedy on the telly, you can stream it for free on the Channel 4 website. Leo Reich is the creator and star of the series, which follows three friends in their late 20s who are being kicked out of their shared flat and need to pull their lives together. In its review, The Guardian proclaimed that It Gets Worse is “truly funny, propelled along by Reich’s zinger-filled, often profound script”.

Streaming on Channel4.com.

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Beat Luke Littler Live

Tom Dymond Tom Dymond

Reckon you could beat a top darts champion? Sounds like pub chat, but now it’s a show. Beat Luke Littler is a live darts event, anchored by Gary Lineker, which sees amateurs go up against the world number one for a chance to win £501,000. It will include 20 competitors from across the UK, and Richard Osman will be the Expert Analyst on the night. Sure to be entertaining.

Streaming on Netflix.

Boyzone: One for the Road / Boyzone: The Final Concert

Ray Burmiston Ray Burmiston

Fans flocked to watch the Sky Original documentary Boyzone: No Matter What, which told the story of the formation of the iconic Irish boyband. Now we get a look behind the scenes once more in this new doc, Boyzone: One for the Road. It follows the band as they return to touring and is itself followed by the band’s ‘One for the Road’ concert, recorded at the Emirates Stadium in June 2026.​​​​​​

Airing Sunday (1 November) at 8pm on Sky Documentaries and NOW.

YAGA

Carrie-Anne Moss in Yaga Sky Atlantic Sky Atlantic

If you’re looking for a quirky, witchy new show, the Canadian series YAGA begins airing on Sky Atlantic this weekend. In it, a private investigator named Rapp (Noah Reid of Schitt’s Creek) is sent to a small coastal town to find out what happened to a billionaire’s missing son. The son, Henry Park, is played by Heated Rivalry’s Hudson Williams, as is Park’s odd roommate, Logan Casey. Rapp and local detective, Carson (Clark Backo) meet with a collection of strange characters like Katherine (Carrie-Anne Moss), Park’s former professor. Read our Best of the Box review of the first two episodes of YAGA here.

Airing Saturday (31 October) at 9pm on Sky Atlantic and streaming on NOW.