A misty, dry and cool Halloween night is in store for trick-or-treaters

SATURDAY NIGHT COULD have some mist and fog but will be mostly dry and cool as trick-or-treaters go door to door on Halloween.

Saturday morning will have some outbreaks of rain and drizzle that will linger for a time along the Atlantic coast before becoming patchy and giving way to sunny spells in the north-west, Met Éireann said.

Advertisement

It’s expected to be dry with sunny spells across much of the midlands, south and east.

Damp and misty conditions may develop in the evening, the forecaster said, predicting highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees.

Saturday night will see some patchy drizzle in parts of the midlands, as well as in the south and east, but Met Éireann said this will be “minimal” and that most of the country will stay largely dry.

The lowest temperatures on Halloween night will range from 2 to 9 degrees, with the coolest temperatures across the north and west.

Looking ahead, Met Éireann said a slow-moving area of high pressure, centred to the north of Ireland, “will bring a mostly dry, calm and settled spell well into next week”.