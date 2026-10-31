Man in his 70s dies after being struck by car in Kilkenny

A MAN IN his 70s has died after being struck by a car in Kilkenny.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the collision, which involved a car and the pedestrian, on the R691 at Desart Demesne near Callan.

It happened at around 5.30pm on Friday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been taken to University Hospital Waterford.

The occupants of the car did not require hospital treatment.

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The road is currently closed for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and traffic and local diversions remain in place.

The local coroner has been notified, and a post-mortem will be arranged.

Gardaí are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.