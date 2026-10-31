Selma Blair says she's 'so sorry' to those she 'hurt or frightened' during plane incident

SELMA BLAIR HAS spoken publicly for the first time since she was arrested and charged with assault after an incident on a flight from Los Angeles to New York.

The actor (54) said she is taking the situation “very seriously” and apologised to people she hurt.

After landing on 11 October, Blair was taken to hospital.

She pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree assault. She was accused of kicking a police officer who was taking her to the hospital, and kicking a nurse once she got there.

Her representatives said her behaviour on the flight was brought on by a severe medical emergency.

In a video posted to Instagram on Friday, the Legally Blonde and Cruel Intentions star said she’s been advised by her lawyers not to speak about the specifics of the incident.

Advertisement

“I take this very seriously,” she said.

“What I can tell you is very simple and the truest thing I know about myself: that not one day ever have I intended to hurt or frighten anyone.

“So, to the people that I disappointed, that I hurt, that I frightened, alarmed, I am so sorry.”

Blair went on to say some people had called and written to her with “wishes of love” for her family since the incident on 11 October.

“It has meant everything to me and my son,” she said.

She is focusing on her health and looking after her son, she added.