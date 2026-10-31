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The Daily Poll

Poll: Do you like fireworks?

The spookiest day of the year is upon us.
12.01pm, 31 Oct 2026
1.3k
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HALLOWEEN IS FINALLY upon us and many will be dressing up and heading out tonight in their spookiest costumes.

Fireworks are a familiar sight on Halloween, lighting up the night sky and filling the air with loud bangs.

But while some enjoy the spectacle, others find the noise frightening, particularly for young children, pets and wildlife.

So today we want to know: Do you like fireworks?


Poll Results:

Yes, but I prefer organised displays  (329)
No, I can't stand the noise (261)
Yes, I love watching them (229)
They're OK, but I could take them or leave them (119)

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Comments Summary
AI-GENERATED
Readers discuss their love for fireworks while condemning antisocial throwing.
Where they land
Organised displays are great but anti-social yobbery ruins the fun
What they think
Organised displays are brilliant
Throwing fireworks in streets is unacceptable
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