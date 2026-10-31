Poll: Do you like fireworks?

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HALLOWEEN IS FINALLY upon us and many will be dressing up and heading out tonight in their spookiest costumes.
Fireworks are a familiar sight on Halloween, lighting up the night sky and filling the air with loud bangs.
But while some enjoy the spectacle, others find the noise frightening, particularly for young children, pets and wildlife.
So today we want to know: Do you like fireworks?
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