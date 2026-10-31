Store Street district garda station. alamy
Dublin

Investigation launched after garda assaulted in firearm-related incident

Searches of the River Liffey are underway after a firearm was discarded.
12.46pm, 31 Oct 2026
8

AN INVESTIGATION IS underway after a garda was assaulted in a firearm related incident in Dublin city centre this morning. 

While on patrol on Abbey Street in Dublin city centre shortly before 5am, gardaí observed a male cyclist acting suspiciously.

When gardaí attempted to engage with him, the cyclist fled and was pursued by two uniformed gardaí and a trainee garda.

Having apprehended the man, a struggle broke out during which one of the gardaí was assaulted, receiving minor injuries.

In the course of the altercation, the suspect produced a firearm and aimed it at the gardaí, forcing them to seek cover.

The man then discarded the firearm into the River Liffey as he fled from the scene.

A magazine from the weapon was recovered and will be sent for forensic testing.

Preliminary examination of the magazine would indicate the weapon is a ‘realistic imitation firearm’.

Searches of the area and the river are ongoing to recover the firearm.

Speaking today, Commissioner Justin Kelly said, “I want to commend the bravery of all the Gardaí involved. This incident demonstrates once again the potential dangers that our members face every day they put on their uniform and go out to work. It is also another in a long line of examples of how Gardaí regularly go above and beyond in fulfilling our mission of keeping people safe.”

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

They are also appealing to those with camera footage—including motorists with dash-cam recordings—who were in the areas of Abbey Street, Jervis Street, the Quays and Temple Bar between 4.45am and 5.15am on Saturday, 31 October 2026, to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.
Investigations remain ongoing.

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