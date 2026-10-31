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Halloween

Are you celebrating Halloween this year? Send us your photos

How are you marking Halloween?
9.31am, 31 Oct 2026
4

HALLOWEEN HAS ARRIVED and towns across the country are getting into the spooky spirit.

Whether you’re dressing up and heading out trick-or-treating, attending a Halloween party, or staying cosy at home watching a scary film, we want to know how you’re celebrating the occasion.

Send your photos, along with the names of those pictured, to pictures@thejournal.ie.

Tell us how you’re marking the day.

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